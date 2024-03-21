Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

March 21, 2024, 10:23 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 1 1 .500
San Diego 1 1 .500
Arizona 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 15, L.A. Dodgers 11

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

