All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — Oakland 0 0 .000 — Seattle 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 —

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cincinnati 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 — St. Louis 0 0 .000 —

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 1 1 .500 — San Diego 1 1 .500 — Arizona 0 0 .000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 — San Francisco 0 0 .000 —

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 15, L.A. Dodgers 11

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

