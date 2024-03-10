Bailey Tardy picks up her first LPGA Tour win with victory at Blue Bay tournament in China

SANYA, China (AP) — Bailey Tardy picked up her first victory on the LPGA Tour, shooting 7-under 65 in Sunday’s…

SANYA, China (AP) — Bailey Tardy picked up her first victory on the LPGA Tour, shooting 7-under 65 in Sunday’s final round of the Blue Bay tournament on China’s southern island of Hainan to win by four strokes ahead of Sarah Schmelzel.

Tardy had a 19-under 269 total for the 72-hole event.

Schmelzel closed with a 69. Ayaka Furue finished in third place, five strokes back after a 65.

Tardy had the halfway lead at the U.S. Women’s Open last year but saw victory slip away.

“I mean, a lot of emotions right now,” Tardy said after winning. “A lot of hard work and just a lot of doubt that was in my head that I could be at this level and win. This is special.”

Lydia Ko, who held the lead in China with Tardy and Schmelzel after three rounds, finished with a 71, six strokes behind the winner.

A victory by Ko on Sunday would have earned her enough points for entry into the LPGA’s Hall of Fame. It also would have been her 21st win on the LPGA Tour and her second this season.

