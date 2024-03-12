AUTO RACING: Bell gets Toyota into Victory Lane in Cup Series and Newgarden and Verstappen get wins

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Food City 500 Site: Bristol, Tennessee. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5 p.m., and qualifying, 5:50…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Food City 500

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5 p.m., and qualifying, 5:50 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.

Last year: Christopher Bell started fourth and won on the dirt.

Last race: Bell surged into the lead and pulled away for the victory at Phoenix after Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. was forced to pit for tires and fuel.

Fast facts: Bell led the final 41 laps and gave Toyota its first victory of the year in the top series following three consecutive wins by Chevrolet. … He’s the fourth different winner in as many races this year and the eighth different winner in the last eight races at the track. … Chris Buescher finished second, Ty Gibbs was third for his career-best finish, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five. … JGR cars led 230 of the 312 laps with Denny Hamlin out front for 68, Ty Gibbs for 57, Truex for 55 and Bell for 50.

Next race: March 24, Austin, Texas.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Chandler Smith moved to the lead after a blown tire cost Justin Allgaier a big lead and got a huge jump on an overtime restart to hold off Jesse Love and Sheldon Creed at Phoenix, giving Toyota its second straight victory in the series.

Next race: March 23, Austin, Texas.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Weather Guard Truck Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 3:40 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 133.25 miles.

Last year: Joey Logano won on the dirt after starting fourth.

Last race: Rajah Caruth became the third Black driver to win in one of NASCAR’s three national series, winning after starting on the pole at Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Caruth joined Hall of Famer Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace as Black drivers to win in one of NASCAR’s top three series. … He led 38 laps and finished 0.851 seconds ahead of Tyler Ankrum. … It was the second consecutive victory for Spire Motorsports, formerly owned by Kyle Busch, who won the prvious race at Atlanta. … Ty Majeski led a race-high 40 of the 134 laps and swept the first two stages, but penalties cost him and Daytona winner Nick Sanchez.

Next race: March 23, Austin, Texas.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Three-time defending series champion Max Verstappen led another dominating 1-2 finish for Red Bull to win in Saudi Arabia, his ninth consecutive victory dating to last season, 19th in 20 races and 21st in the last 24 races.

Next race: March 24, Melbourne, Australia.

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden won from the pole position in the season-opener in St. Petersburg, with Pato O’Ward of Arrow McClaren disrupting a Team Penske sweep of the top three spots as teammates Scott McLaughlin and Will Power finished third and fourth.

Next race: March 24, Thermal, California.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Shawn Langdon won in Top Fuel and JR Todd won in Funny Car in Gainesville.

Next event: March 24, Pomona, California.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: March 15 & 16, Paige, Texas.

