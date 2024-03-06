Andrew Wiggins returns for Warriors after four-game absence for family matter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins returned from a four-game absence to deal with a family matter…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins returned from a four-game absence to deal with a family matter and was available for the Warriors when they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Wiggins rejoined the team for practice Tuesday. He smiled and greeted ushers and other arena staff while running back to the locker room after his warmup routine.

The 29-year-old Wiggins also missed the final 25 regular-season games last year attending to a family matter, coming back for the playoffs after more than two months without playing.

A key member of the 2022 NBA title team, Wiggins is averaging a career-low 12.7 points this season, along with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.