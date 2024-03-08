Andretti has crash-tested an F1 car even after series rejection, still interested in NASCAR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti shied away from discussing his rejection by Formula 1 on Friday in his…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti shied away from discussing his rejection by Formula 1 on Friday in his first interview since the European series denied his application to join the grid as a true American team.

“We’re in the process of doing things, so we’re still feeling very good about what we’re doing,” Andretti told The Associated Press.

Andretti arrived in St. Petersburg ahead of IndyCar’s season-opening race this weekend and said before his interview he would not discuss F1. The series in January finally announced after a six-month review of his application that Andretti and General Motors under their Cadillac bid would not be admitted to F1 — but that could change in 2028 if G eneral Motors has an engine ready.

In denying the Andretti application, F1 said it did not believe Andretti would be a competitive team; that the Andretti name does not bring the value to the series that Michael Andretti believes it would; and that getting on the grid in the next two years would be a challenge Andretti has never faced before.

Andretti and General Motors were both insulted and wondered why the negative commentary was necessary in what could have simply been a letter of rejection.

Andretti Cadillac since the rejection has adopted a phrase that its work on the F1 project “continues on pace” and Andretti reiterated that Friday. He even said the team recently crash-tested the nose of an F1 car it has built.

Andretti, meanwhile, said he is also interested in expanding into NASCAR but believes his path there is likely partnering with an existing team. He did the same thing to enter IMSA sports car racing by merging with Wayne Taylor Racing, which Andretti said would eventually move its operations into the Andretti shop under construction in Indiana.

Andretti said entering NASCAR falls behind the F1 project in terms of organizational priorities. Should Andretti find a team to merge with, the most likely current candidate is Spire Motorsports, which has heavy sponsorship from Gainbridge — a company owned by Andretti Global co-owner Dan Towriss.

