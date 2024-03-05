All-Star Tyrese Maxey diagnosed with a concussion and will miss 76ers’ game at Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’…

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’ game in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Maxey lost his balance on a drive Sunday in the third quarter of a game at Dallas and banged his head on another player’s knee. He left the game but was able to return and finish, scoring 24 points in the 76ers’ 120-116 victory.

However, he was added to the injury report Tuesday afternoon, leaving the 76ers without both of their All-Stars. Joel Embiid remains out after left knee surgery.

The 76ers said Maxey was diagnosed with a mild concussion after an evaluation. Coach Nick Nurse said he expected Maxey to also miss the 76ers’ home game against Memphis on Wednesday, given the NBA’s protocols governing returning to play after a concussion.

Nurse said veteran Kyle Lowry would start and likely play heavy minutes in Maxey’s absence.

Former 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is out again for the Nets because of a pinched nerve in his lower back, the injury that sidelined him for 35 games earlier this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.