Alex Newhook scores twice, Canadiens hand Kraken 8th straight, 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Newhook scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens sent Seattle to its eighth straight loss, beating the Kraken 5-1 on Sunday night.

Kaiden Guhle had a goal and two assists for a career-high three points. Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson also scored, and Cayden Primeau stopped 36 shots to help Montreal snap a four-game losing streak.

“We felt like we were maybe a little snake bit,” Guhle said. “We felt we’ve definitely played better and have lost. It just seemed like pucks were going in for us tonight. A couple tips, couple rollers go in the net. One of those games when everything went in for us, and I’ll take that.”

The Canadiens matched their season high for goals despite being outshot 37-17.

Jordan Eberle scored his 16th goal for the Kraken, with Seattle either being shut out or held to one goal in six of the losses during the streak that tied its longest skid of the season.

“You play this game with passion, you play it with heart, you play it for the guy next to you, and we’re not doing that right now. That’s more than disappointing. It’s hard to be part of, and it’s something that we’re going to change,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “It’s hard to see us fall off like this because of what is still on the line. Every time you put this jersey on it means a lot, and right now we’re not portraying that out on the ice.”

Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on six shots before being pulled in favor of Joey Daccord, who had 10 saves.

The Canadiens’ first two shots resulted in goals.

Montreal got the first goal about four minutes in when a long shot from Guhle made it through traffic in the front of the net. Another shot from Guhle just over two minutes later was deflected in by Newhook.

The Canadiens got another quick pair toward the end of the first period. With 2:27 left, Suzuki led a two-on-one break and put the puck over Grubauer’s right shoulder.

Newhook gave Montreal a 4-0 lead 27 seconds later, knocking Grubauer out of the game.

“It was a good game right from the start,” Primeau said. “It’s always good when you’re leading instead of chasing.”

The Kraken got on the board in the first minute of the second period on Eberle’s shot from the right circle. Seattle thought it had another goal five minutes into the period on a power play, but the score was called off after a challenge showed the Kraken had been offside.

Montreal added a fifth with about seven minutes left in the second period on Matheson’s short-handed goal.

Newhook nearly picked up his first career hat trick midway through the second period, but the shot bounced off the post.

“I’ll just say that one stung a little bit more than most posts, but it happens,” Newhook said. “That’s hockey. You’ve got to keep going, maybe find a hat trick another night.”

Seattle defenseman Ryker Evans left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Colorado on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Host Anaheim on Tuesday night.

