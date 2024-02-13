Yariel Rodríguez’s Toronto Blue Jays’ contract allows him to earn up to $47.5 million over 5 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez’s $32 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays contains options, escalators…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez’s $32 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays contains options, escalators and performance bonuses that allow the 26-year-old right-hander to earn up to $47.5 million as a starter and $37.5 million as a reliever.

Rodríguez gets an $8 million signing bonus payable upon approval of the deal by the commissioner’s office, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press.

His deal, announced Friday, calls for salaries of $2 million this year, $5 million each in 2025 and 2026 and $6 million in 2027. Rodríguez has a $6 million player option for 2028 and if he declines that option, the Blue Jays have a $10 million club option.

Toronto’s option can escalate up to $14 million based on innings in the first four seasons: for 2024, $100,000 each for 60, 70, 80 and 90; for 2025: $100,000 each for 110, 120, 130 and 140, and $200,000 apiece for 150, 160, 170 and 180; and for 2026 and 2027: $100,000 each for 120, 130, 140 and 150, and $200,000 apiece for 160, 170, 180 and 190.

Rodríguez can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games finished this year: $50,000 each for 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60.

For 2025-27, he can earn $50,000 each for 30, 40 and 50 games finished and $100,000 for 60.

His innings bonuses are $100,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170 in 2025, and $100,000 apiece for 140, 150, 160, 170 and 180 from 2026-28.

Rodríguez will become a free agent when the contract expires.

He was 6-2 with a 1.15 ERA over 56 relief appearances in 2022 with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League. He struck out 60 and walked 18 over 54 2/3 innings.

He had a 2.45 ERA over 7 1/3 innings for Japan in last year’s World Baseball Classic, then sat out the season in anticipation of moving to Major League Baseball as a free agent. Rodríguez was 10-10 with a 3.03 ERA and six saves over three seasons with the Dragons.

