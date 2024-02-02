Yankees to play pair of split-squad exhibitions in Mexico City

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees will play a pair of split-squad exhibition games against the Mexican team…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees will play a pair of split-squad exhibition games against the Mexican team Diablos Rojos at Mexico City’s Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on March 24 and 25.

New York also has spring training games against Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, on March 24 and against the New York Mets at Tampa, Florida, on March 25.

The Yankees then open their season at Houston on March 28. The team announced the Mexico trip on Friday.

The Diablos Rojos start their season on April 11.

The Yankees will be playing in Mexico City for the first time since March 1968, when they split a two-game exhibition series with the Diablos Rojos.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.