World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

