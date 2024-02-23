Live Radio
Home » Sports » World Tour Rio Open…

World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,100,230

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up