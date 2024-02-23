World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Friday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $2,100,230
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
