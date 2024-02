World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Thursday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,100,230 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-1, 6-1.

Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Laslo Djere (6), Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, 7-5, 6-3.

Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, def. Fernando Romboli and Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

