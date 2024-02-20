World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Tuesday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $2,100,230
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-4.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, 1-1, ret.
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1.
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Nicolas Jarry (3), Chile, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5.
Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
