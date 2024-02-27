World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Tuesday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,013,940
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Terence Atmane, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (2), Poland, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.
