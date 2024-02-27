World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Tuesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

Tuesday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Terence Atmane, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (2), Poland, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.

