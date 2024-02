Sunday, Feb. 11 EAST NC A&T 54, Drexel 47 NC State 83, Pittsburgh 47 Saint Louis 76, Rhode Island 73…

Sunday, Feb. 11

EAST

NC A&T 54, Drexel 47

NC State 83, Pittsburgh 47

Saint Louis 76, Rhode Island 73

Syracuse 73, Louisville 72

SOUTH

Notre Dame 98, Florida St. 94, 2OT

Richmond 83, George Washington 61

UNC-Wilmington 60, Elon 58

Vanderbilt 61, Georgia 55

Virginia Tech 74, Boston College 63

MIDWEST

George Mason 74, Dayton 50

Ill. Chicago 68, Indiana St. 53

