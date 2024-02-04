Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Feb. 4 EAST Bucknell 61, American 47 Dayton 72, La Salle 69, OT Delaware 82, Hofstra 59 Georgetown 44,…

Sunday, Feb. 4

EAST

Bucknell 61, American 47

Dayton 72, La Salle 69, OT

Delaware 82, Hofstra 59

Georgetown 44, DePaul 42

Stony Brook 78, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Syracuse 75, Boston College 63

Towson 66, Coll. of Charleston 59

SOUTH

Campbell 53, Elon 35

Charlotte 75, Temple 72, OT

Florida St. 75, Miami 68

Georgia 72, Kentucky 65

Georgia Tech 58, Wake Forest 55

LSU 106, Florida 66

NC A&T 72, Northeastern 49

South Carolina 85, Mississippi 56

Tennessee 80, Missouri 69

UNC-Wilmington 77, Hampton 70

VCU 71, George Washington 51

Virginia Tech 70, North Carolina 61, OT

William & Mary 75, Drexel 62

MIDWEST

Creighton 75, Butler 65

Illinois St. 64, Indiana St. 59

Notre Dame 78, Pittsburgh 53

Ohio St. 74, Indiana 69

Valparaiso 71, Ill. Chicago 70

SOUTHWEST

Texas 61, Kansas St. 54

FAR WEST

Arizona 63, Arizona St. 52

Hawaii 55, UC Irvine 43

___

