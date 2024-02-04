Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Feb. 4
EAST
Bucknell 61, American 47
Dayton 72, La Salle 69, OT
Delaware 82, Hofstra 59
Georgetown 44, DePaul 42
Stony Brook 78, Monmouth (NJ) 62
Syracuse 75, Boston College 63
Towson 66, Coll. of Charleston 59
SOUTH
Campbell 53, Elon 35
Charlotte 75, Temple 72, OT
Florida St. 75, Miami 68
Georgia 72, Kentucky 65
Georgia Tech 58, Wake Forest 55
LSU 106, Florida 66
NC A&T 72, Northeastern 49
South Carolina 85, Mississippi 56
Tennessee 80, Missouri 69
UNC-Wilmington 77, Hampton 70
VCU 71, George Washington 51
Virginia Tech 70, North Carolina 61, OT
William & Mary 75, Drexel 62
MIDWEST
Creighton 75, Butler 65
Illinois St. 64, Indiana St. 59
Notre Dame 78, Pittsburgh 53
Ohio St. 74, Indiana 69
Valparaiso 71, Ill. Chicago 70
SOUTHWEST
Texas 61, Kansas St. 54
FAR WEST
Arizona 63, Arizona St. 52
Hawaii 55, UC Irvine 43
___
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.