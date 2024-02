Thursday, Feb. 1 SOUTH Tennessee St. 71, Morehead St. 58 MIDWEST Utah Tech 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 55 FAR…

Thursday, Feb. 1

SOUTH

Tennessee St. 71, Morehead St. 58

MIDWEST

Utah Tech 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 55

FAR WEST

UC Irvine 2, Cal Poly 0

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.