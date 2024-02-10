Williams does it again with 2 saves in shootout for South Africa to finish 3rd at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — South Africa captain Ronwen Williams did it again Saturday with two penalty saves in the…

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — South Africa captain Ronwen Williams did it again Saturday with two penalty saves in the shootout to beat Congo 6-5 on penalties for the Bafana Bafana to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Their match had ended 0-0 after normal time. No extra time was played.

Williams, who made four penalty saves in the quarterfinal win over Cape Verde, saved Chancel Mbemba’s fifth penalty for Congo to keep his team in the match, then saved Meschack Elia’s effort to win it.

Teboho Mokoena hit the left post with South Africa’s first penalty before both teams’ players scored until Mbemba was poised to win it. Williams guessed correctly and saved in the bottom left corner.

It ensured the Bafana Bafana won without creating a clear goal-chance in regular time.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa had the best early chance when he only had the goalkeeper to beat, but Williams reacted well and was able to pounce on the ball at Silas’ feet.

The Leopards went on to create the better opportunities. Williams got down early to thwart Simon Banza early in the second half, Silas missed another great opportunity in the 65th, and Fiston Mayele went just wide in the final minute of normal time. Yoane Wissa fired the last good chance to the right and wide in stoppage time.

It was the last game of the tournament played in the Félix-Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, whose surrounding streets are home to several thousand noisy bats.

South Africa star Percy Tau missed the match with an injury. South Africa coach Hugo Broos said before it that the “ game should not be played.” He had wanted to play in the final on Sunday.

South Africa lost to Nigeria, and Congo lost to Ivory Coast in the semifinals.

Host nation Ivory Coast plays three-time champion Nigeria in Sunday’s final.

