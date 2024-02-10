Walman scores on penalty shot in OT to give Red Wings 4-3 win over Canucks

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Walman scored on a penalty shot 23 seconds into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied…

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Walman scored on a penalty shot 23 seconds into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday.

Walman was awarded the penalty shot after Quinn Hughes slashed him on a breakaway.

It was an unusual spot for the defenseman, who admitted he was “shaking a little bit” before the penalty shot.

“Overtime is capitalizing on chances and breakdowns,” he said. “We’re kind of learning from our other overtimes. It’s important to take those 50-50 chances. (Lucas Raymond) won a battle and made a great pass up the ice. That kind of sealed it.”

After scoring, Walman launched into his “Griddy” celebration dance.

“I haven’t done it at home,” he said.

Raymond, Daniel Sprong and Michael Rasmussen scored the regulation goals for the Red Wings, who were playing their first game since the All-Star break.

Patrick Kane, who missed the last seven games with a lower body injury, recorded an assist in his 1,200th career game.

Alex Lyon stopped 28 shots.

The Red Wings won for the seventh time after trailing through two periods.

“Crazy amount of third period comebacks to get points and wins,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think we’re tops in the league. It’s good on the group but not a recipe for success, especially against an elite team like this.”

Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander notched the other regulation goal for Vancouver, which had a 12-game point streak snapped with a 4-0 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Casey DeSmith made 24 saves.

Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov was assessed a match penalty and game misconduct during the second period for striking Raymond in the head.

Detroit grabbed the lead 45 seconds into the game on Raymond’s 14th goal of the season.

The Canucks tied it on Hoglander’s 15th goal this season at 1:09 of the second period. He beat a screened Lyon with a slapshot from the point.

The Red Wings were unable to take advantage of the five-minute power play generated by Zadorov’s infraction. Hronek committed a high sticking penalty at the tail end of that power play, giving Detroit nearly two more minutes with the man advantage.

Hronek wound up with a breakaway while coming out of the penalty box and scored at 11:10 of the second period.

Pettersson scored his 28th goal of the season off a rebound less than three minutes later.

With Hoglander in the penalty box, Sprong scored at 2:33 of the third to reduce the Canucks’ lead to 3-2.

“Obviously, we were up 3-1 and playing some good hockey, but they got some life after the power-play goal,” Pettersson said.

Rasmussen tied it at 7:51 of the period by redirecting a shot from Walman.

“I thought we controlled the game — we just had a couple of turnovers,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “We have to learn that, under this pressure, you’ve got to lock these games down. We were up 3-1 and we let a point slip away.”

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Washington on Sunday.

Red Wings: At Edmonton on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.