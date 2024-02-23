Van Driel, Syme and Pulkkanen in three-way tie after Kenya Open second round

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dutch golfer Darius Van Driel held a share of a three-way lead of the Kenya Open…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dutch golfer Darius Van Driel held a share of a three-way lead of the Kenya Open after the second round on Friday.

Van Driel, the overnight leader, went 2-under 69 after his opening round 66.

He was joined at 7 under overall by Scotland’s Connor Syme and Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen after both carded 68s.

Manuel Elvira, Ewen Ferguson, Sam Hutsby, and Lorenzo Scalise will head into the weekend one shot off the lead.

All three of the leaders are searching for their first European tour win. They each have runner-up finishes.

Rikuya Hoshino, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 77 and the winner of the Qatar Masters two weeks ago, is tied for 45th at 1 under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.