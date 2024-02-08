Utilityman J.D. Davis beats Giants in arbitration, 7th straight player to win

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Utilityman J.D. Davis became the seventh straight player to win in salary arbitration, beating the San…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Utilityman J.D. Davis became the seventh straight player to win in salary arbitration, beating the San Francisco Giants on Thursday and getting a raise from $4.21 million to $6.9 million rather than the team’s $6.55 million offer.

Joshua Gordon, Margaret Brogan and Brian Keller made the decision one day after listening to arguments.

Players lead teams 7-2 with eight cases pending.

Davis hit .248 with 18 homers and 69 RBIs last year in his first full season with the Giants, who obtained him from the New York Mets on Aug. 2, 2022. A third baseman, first baseman and outfielder, Davis is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

AL Championship Series MVP Adolis García and the World Series champion Texas Rangers avoided a Thursday hearing when they agreed to a $14 million, two-year contract.

