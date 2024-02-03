ELECTION 2024: Live South Carolina Democratic Primary Results | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Usyk and Fury title fight rescheduled to May 18 in Saudi Arabia

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 3:33 PM

LONDON (AP) — The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title has been rescheduled to May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

Queensberry Promotions made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, a day after postponing the fight because Fury suffered a serious cut above his right eye in sparring in Riyadh.

“The Undisputed Heavyweight Championship Fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled to May 18th in Riyadh,” Queensberry posted.

The bout was scheduled in two weeks. It is the second time the fight has been delayed after a date last December fell through.

Usyk, from Ukraine, holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. Fury, from Britain, has the WBC belt.

The winner will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

