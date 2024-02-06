Live Radio
USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 1:19 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Preseason Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Wake Forest (15) 54-12 751 3
2. LSU (11) 53-17 731 11
3. Florida (5) 54-16 727 2
4. Arkansas 43-18 672 11
5. TCU 44-24 643 7
6. Vanderbilt 42-20 576 15
7. Oregon State 41-20 543 25
8. Tennessee 44-22 529 4
9. Clemson 44-19 484 18
10. Texas A&M 38-27 468 NR
11. Virginia 50-15 431 6
12. East Carolina 47-19 391 23
13. Texas 42-22 381 12
14. Duke 39-24 351 16
15. North Carolina 36-24 342 NR
16. North Carolina State 36-21 289 NR
17. Alabama 43-21 197 17
18. UC Santa Barbara 35-20 187 NR
18. Coastal Carolina 42-21 187 20
20. Iowa 44-16 186 NR
21. South Carolina 42-21 169 10
22. Texas Tech 41-23 157 NR
23. Stanford 44-20 121 5
24. UCLA 28-24-1 80 NR
25. Northeastern 44-16 71 NR

Dropped Out: No. 8 Oral Roberts (52-14); No. 9 Southern Mississippi (46-20); No. 13 Kentucky (40-21); No. 14 Indiana State (45-17); No. 19 Oregon (41-22); No. 21 Miami (Fla.) (42-21); No. 22 Campbell (46-15); No. 24 Dallas Baptist (47-16).

Others receiving votes: Kansas State (35-24) 65; UC Irvine (38-17) 51; Oregon (41-22) 42; Oklahoma State (41-20) 41; Auburn (34-23) 35; Dallas Baptist (47-16) 21; Southern Mississippi (46-20) 21; Troy (40-22) 19; Mississippi (25-29) 16; Florida State (23-31) 13; UNC-Wilmington (34-23) 12; Arizona (33-26) 10; Oral Roberts (52-14) 9; Indiana State (45-17) 8; Connecticut (44-17) 7; Campbell (46-15) 6; Georgia (29-27) 6; Southern California (34-23-1) 6; Kentucky (40-21) 5; Georgia Tech (30-27) 4; Indiana (43-20) 4; West Virginia (40-20) 4; Hawaii (29-20) 3; Maryland (42-21) 3.

