USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Preseason Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Wake Forest (15) 54-12 751 3 2. LSU (11) 53-17 731 11 3. Florida (5) 54-16 727 2 4. Arkansas 43-18 672 11 5. TCU 44-24 643 7 6. Vanderbilt 42-20 576 15 7. Oregon State 41-20 543 25 8. Tennessee 44-22 529 4 9. Clemson 44-19 484 18 10. Texas A&M 38-27 468 NR 11. Virginia 50-15 431 6 12. East Carolina 47-19 391 23 13. Texas 42-22 381 12 14. Duke 39-24 351 16 15. North Carolina 36-24 342 NR 16. North Carolina State 36-21 289 NR 17. Alabama 43-21 197 17 18. UC Santa Barbara 35-20 187 NR 18. Coastal Carolina 42-21 187 20 20. Iowa 44-16 186 NR 21. South Carolina 42-21 169 10 22. Texas Tech 41-23 157 NR 23. Stanford 44-20 121 5 24. UCLA 28-24-1 80 NR 25. Northeastern 44-16 71 NR

Dropped Out: No. 8 Oral Roberts (52-14); No. 9 Southern Mississippi (46-20); No. 13 Kentucky (40-21); No. 14 Indiana State (45-17); No. 19 Oregon (41-22); No. 21 Miami (Fla.) (42-21); No. 22 Campbell (46-15); No. 24 Dallas Baptist (47-16).

Others receiving votes: Kansas State (35-24) 65; UC Irvine (38-17) 51; Oregon (41-22) 42; Oklahoma State (41-20) 41; Auburn (34-23) 35; Dallas Baptist (47-16) 21; Southern Mississippi (46-20) 21; Troy (40-22) 19; Mississippi (25-29) 16; Florida State (23-31) 13; UNC-Wilmington (34-23) 12; Arizona (33-26) 10; Oral Roberts (52-14) 9; Indiana State (45-17) 8; Connecticut (44-17) 7; Campbell (46-15) 6; Georgia (29-27) 6; Southern California (34-23-1) 6; Kentucky (40-21) 5; Georgia Tech (30-27) 4; Indiana (43-20) 4; West Virginia (40-20) 4; Hawaii (29-20) 3; Maryland (42-21) 3.

