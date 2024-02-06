USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Preseason Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Wake Forest (15)
|54-12
|751
|3
|2. LSU (11)
|53-17
|731
|11
|3. Florida (5)
|54-16
|727
|2
|4. Arkansas
|43-18
|672
|11
|5. TCU
|44-24
|643
|7
|6. Vanderbilt
|42-20
|576
|15
|7. Oregon State
|41-20
|543
|25
|8. Tennessee
|44-22
|529
|4
|9. Clemson
|44-19
|484
|18
|10. Texas A&M
|38-27
|468
|NR
|11. Virginia
|50-15
|431
|6
|12. East Carolina
|47-19
|391
|23
|13. Texas
|42-22
|381
|12
|14. Duke
|39-24
|351
|16
|15. North Carolina
|36-24
|342
|NR
|16. North Carolina State
|36-21
|289
|NR
|17. Alabama
|43-21
|197
|17
|18. UC Santa Barbara
|35-20
|187
|NR
|18. Coastal Carolina
|42-21
|187
|20
|20. Iowa
|44-16
|186
|NR
|21. South Carolina
|42-21
|169
|10
|22. Texas Tech
|41-23
|157
|NR
|23. Stanford
|44-20
|121
|5
|24. UCLA
|28-24-1
|80
|NR
|25. Northeastern
|44-16
|71
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 8 Oral Roberts (52-14); No. 9 Southern Mississippi (46-20); No. 13 Kentucky (40-21); No. 14 Indiana State (45-17); No. 19 Oregon (41-22); No. 21 Miami (Fla.) (42-21); No. 22 Campbell (46-15); No. 24 Dallas Baptist (47-16).
Others receiving votes: Kansas State (35-24) 65; UC Irvine (38-17) 51; Oregon (41-22) 42; Oklahoma State (41-20) 41; Auburn (34-23) 35; Dallas Baptist (47-16) 21; Southern Mississippi (46-20) 21; Troy (40-22) 19; Mississippi (25-29) 16; Florida State (23-31) 13; UNC-Wilmington (34-23) 12; Arizona (33-26) 10; Oral Roberts (52-14) 9; Indiana State (45-17) 8; Connecticut (44-17) 7; Campbell (46-15) 6; Georgia (29-27) 6; Southern California (34-23-1) 6; Kentucky (40-21) 5; Georgia Tech (30-27) 4; Indiana (43-20) 4; West Virginia (40-20) 4; Hawaii (29-20) 3; Maryland (42-21) 3.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.