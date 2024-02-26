USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 26, 2024, 1:27 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Wake Forest (23) 6-1 755 1
2. LSU (4) 7-1 705 2
3. TCU 7-0 681 5
4. Florida (2) 5-1 672 3
5. Arkansas (1) 5-2 655 4
6. Oregon State (1) 7-1 627 7
7. Texas A&M 7-0 560 10
8. Tennessee 7-1 559 8
9. Virginia 7-0 492 11
10. Duke 7-0 477 14
11. Clemson 6-1 445 9
12. East Carolina 5-2 406 12
13. Texas 6-1 405 13
14. Vanderbilt 5-3 338 6
15. Alabama 8-0 310 17
16. South Carolina 7-1 272 21
17. North Carolina 5-2 269 15
18. North Carolina State 4-2 255 16
19. Texas Tech 6-2 201 22
20. Coastal Carolina 5-2 163 18
21. Indiana 6-1 125 NR
22. Auburn 6-1 119 NR
23. Campbell 6-1 105 NR
24. Dallas Baptist 7-0 103 NR
25. UC Irvine 6-0 58 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 UC Santa Barbara (3-3); No. 20 Iowa (3-4); No. 23 Stanford (2-5); No. 24 UCLA (3-3); No. 25 Northeastern (3-2).

Others receiving votes: Florida State (6-0) 42; UC Santa Barbara (3-3) 33; Oregon (6-1) 29; UCLA (3-3) 29; Oklahoma State (4-3) 25; Stanford (2-5) 24; Indiana State (7-0) 23; Georgia (7-0) 23; Troy (7-1) 16; California (6-1) 12; Iowa (3-4) 11; Northeastern (3-2) 11; Southern Mississippi (6-2) 10; Kansas State (4-3) 9; Kentucky (6-1) 4; Georgia Tech (6-1) 3; Rutgers (5-1) 3; Sam Houston State (5-2) 3; UNC Wilmington (4-3) 3; Arizona (4-3) 2; Houston (6-1) 1; Oklahoma (5-3) 1; Saint Louis (7-0) 1.

