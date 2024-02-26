USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Wake Forest (23)
|6-1
|755
|1
|2. LSU (4)
|7-1
|705
|2
|3. TCU
|7-0
|681
|5
|4. Florida (2)
|5-1
|672
|3
|5. Arkansas (1)
|5-2
|655
|4
|6. Oregon State (1)
|7-1
|627
|7
|7. Texas A&M
|7-0
|560
|10
|8. Tennessee
|7-1
|559
|8
|9. Virginia
|7-0
|492
|11
|10. Duke
|7-0
|477
|14
|11. Clemson
|6-1
|445
|9
|12. East Carolina
|5-2
|406
|12
|13. Texas
|6-1
|405
|13
|14. Vanderbilt
|5-3
|338
|6
|15. Alabama
|8-0
|310
|17
|16. South Carolina
|7-1
|272
|21
|17. North Carolina
|5-2
|269
|15
|18. North Carolina State
|4-2
|255
|16
|19. Texas Tech
|6-2
|201
|22
|20. Coastal Carolina
|5-2
|163
|18
|21. Indiana
|6-1
|125
|NR
|22. Auburn
|6-1
|119
|NR
|23. Campbell
|6-1
|105
|NR
|24. Dallas Baptist
|7-0
|103
|NR
|25. UC Irvine
|6-0
|58
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 18 UC Santa Barbara (3-3); No. 20 Iowa (3-4); No. 23 Stanford (2-5); No. 24 UCLA (3-3); No. 25 Northeastern (3-2).
Others receiving votes: Florida State (6-0) 42; UC Santa Barbara (3-3) 33; Oregon (6-1) 29; UCLA (3-3) 29; Oklahoma State (4-3) 25; Stanford (2-5) 24; Indiana State (7-0) 23; Georgia (7-0) 23; Troy (7-1) 16; California (6-1) 12; Iowa (3-4) 11; Northeastern (3-2) 11; Southern Mississippi (6-2) 10; Kansas State (4-3) 9; Kentucky (6-1) 4; Georgia Tech (6-1) 3; Rutgers (5-1) 3; Sam Houston State (5-2) 3; UNC Wilmington (4-3) 3; Arizona (4-3) 2; Houston (6-1) 1; Oklahoma (5-3) 1; Saint Louis (7-0) 1.
