USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Wake Forest (23) 6-1 755 1 2. LSU (4) 7-1 705 2 3. TCU 7-0 681 5 4. Florida (2) 5-1 672 3 5. Arkansas (1) 5-2 655 4 6. Oregon State (1) 7-1 627 7 7. Texas A&M 7-0 560 10 8. Tennessee 7-1 559 8 9. Virginia 7-0 492 11 10. Duke 7-0 477 14 11. Clemson 6-1 445 9 12. East Carolina 5-2 406 12 13. Texas 6-1 405 13 14. Vanderbilt 5-3 338 6 15. Alabama 8-0 310 17 16. South Carolina 7-1 272 21 17. North Carolina 5-2 269 15 18. North Carolina State 4-2 255 16 19. Texas Tech 6-2 201 22 20. Coastal Carolina 5-2 163 18 21. Indiana 6-1 125 NR 22. Auburn 6-1 119 NR 23. Campbell 6-1 105 NR 24. Dallas Baptist 7-0 103 NR 25. UC Irvine 6-0 58 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 UC Santa Barbara (3-3); No. 20 Iowa (3-4); No. 23 Stanford (2-5); No. 24 UCLA (3-3); No. 25 Northeastern (3-2).

Others receiving votes: Florida State (6-0) 42; UC Santa Barbara (3-3) 33; Oregon (6-1) 29; UCLA (3-3) 29; Oklahoma State (4-3) 25; Stanford (2-5) 24; Indiana State (7-0) 23; Georgia (7-0) 23; Troy (7-1) 16; California (6-1) 12; Iowa (3-4) 11; Northeastern (3-2) 11; Southern Mississippi (6-2) 10; Kansas State (4-3) 9; Kentucky (6-1) 4; Georgia Tech (6-1) 3; Rutgers (5-1) 3; Sam Houston State (5-2) 3; UNC Wilmington (4-3) 3; Arizona (4-3) 2; Houston (6-1) 1; Oklahoma (5-3) 1; Saint Louis (7-0) 1.

