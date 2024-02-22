Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

Thursday
At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course
Rabat, Morocco
Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73
First Round
|Steve Pate
|34-33—67
|Steve Allan
|33-35—68
|Mark Hensby
|32-36—68
|Ken Duke
|34-35—69
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|33-36—69
|Scott Parel
|35-34—69
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|36-34—70
|Y.E. Yang
|34-36—70
|Stuart Appleby
|39-32—71
|Shane Bertsch
|36-35—71
|Thomas Bjorn
|35-36—71
|Brian Gay
|36-35—71
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-38—72
|Tom Gillis
|38-34—72
|Timothy O’Neal
|35-37—72
|Michael Wright
|38-34—72
|Stephen Ames
|37-36—73
|David Bransdon
|36-37—73
|Alex Cejka
|37-36—73
|Joakim Haeggman
|37-36—73
|Thongchai Jaidee
|36-37—73
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|38-35—73
|Ken Tanigawa
|36-37—73
|Duffy Waldorf
|37-36—73
|Arjun Atwal
|36-38—74
|K.J. Choi
|39-35—74
|Chris DiMarco
|38-36—74
|Richard Green
|38-36—74
|James Kingston
|39-35—74
|David McKenzie
|36-38—74
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-38—74
|Tim Petrovic
|37-37—74
|Brett Quigley
|37-37—74
|Esteban Toledo
|39-35—74
|Kirk Triplett
|37-37—74
|Charlie Wi
|39-35—74
|Peter Baker
|35-40—75
|Adilson Da Silva
|37-38—75
|Glen Day
|35-40—75
|Joe Durant
|37-38—75
|Michael Jonzon
|35-40—75
|Jeff Maggert
|37-38—75
|Tom Pernice
|36-39—75
|Wes Short
|36-39—75
|Mario Tiziani
|37-38—75
|David Branshaw
|38-38—76
|John Daly
|39-37—76
|Boo Weekley
|38-38—76
|Billy Andrade
|38-39—77
|Woody Austin
|37-40—77
|Olin Browne
|38-39—77
|Scott Dunlap
|36-41—77
|Bob Estes
|41-36—77
|Rob Labritz
|39-38—77
|Billy Mayfair
|39-38—77
|John Senden
|39-38—77
|Paul Stankowski
|38-39—77
|Russ Cochran
|40-38—78
|Brandt Jobe
|43-35—78
|Tom Lehman
|40-38—78
|Rod Pampling
|37-41—78
|Heath Slocum
|41-37—78
|Angel Cabrera
|39-40—79
|Jeff Sluman
|40-39—79
|Jason Bohn
|41-40—81
|Carlos Franco
|41-40—81
