Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 11:12 AM

Thursday

At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course

Rabat, Morocco

Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73

First Round

Steve Pate 34-33—67
Steve Allan 33-35—68
Mark Hensby 32-36—68
Ken Duke 34-35—69
Ricardo Gonzalez 33-36—69
Scott Parel 35-34—69
Jose Maria Olazabal 36-34—70
Y.E. Yang 34-36—70
Stuart Appleby 39-32—71
Shane Bertsch 36-35—71
Thomas Bjorn 35-36—71
Brian Gay 36-35—71
Paul Broadhurst 34-38—72
Tom Gillis 38-34—72
Timothy O’Neal 35-37—72
Michael Wright 38-34—72
Stephen Ames 37-36—73
David Bransdon 36-37—73
Alex Cejka 37-36—73
Joakim Haeggman 37-36—73
Thongchai Jaidee 36-37—73
Miguel Angel Jimenez 38-35—73
Ken Tanigawa 36-37—73
Duffy Waldorf 37-36—73
Arjun Atwal 36-38—74
K.J. Choi 39-35—74
Chris DiMarco 38-36—74
Richard Green 38-36—74
James Kingston 39-35—74
David McKenzie 36-38—74
Colin Montgomerie 36-38—74
Tim Petrovic 37-37—74
Brett Quigley 37-37—74
Esteban Toledo 39-35—74
Kirk Triplett 37-37—74
Charlie Wi 39-35—74
Peter Baker 35-40—75
Adilson Da Silva 37-38—75
Glen Day 35-40—75
Joe Durant 37-38—75
Michael Jonzon 35-40—75
Jeff Maggert 37-38—75
Tom Pernice 36-39—75
Wes Short 36-39—75
Mario Tiziani 37-38—75
David Branshaw 38-38—76
John Daly 39-37—76
Boo Weekley 38-38—76
Billy Andrade 38-39—77
Woody Austin 37-40—77
Olin Browne 38-39—77
Scott Dunlap 36-41—77
Bob Estes 41-36—77
Rob Labritz 39-38—77
Billy Mayfair 39-38—77
John Senden 39-38—77
Paul Stankowski 38-39—77
Russ Cochran 40-38—78
Brandt Jobe 43-35—78
Tom Lehman 40-38—78
Rod Pampling 37-41—78
Heath Slocum 41-37—78
Angel Cabrera 39-40—79
Jeff Sluman 40-39—79
Jason Bohn 41-40—81
Carlos Franco 41-40—81

