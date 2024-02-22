Trophy Hassan II Tour Scores

Thursday At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course Rabat, Morocco Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73 First Round Steve Pate…

Thursday

At Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – Red Course

Rabat, Morocco

Yardage: 7,349; Par: 73

First Round

Steve Pate 34-33—67 Steve Allan 33-35—68 Mark Hensby 32-36—68 Ken Duke 34-35—69 Ricardo Gonzalez 33-36—69 Scott Parel 35-34—69 Jose Maria Olazabal 36-34—70 Y.E. Yang 34-36—70 Stuart Appleby 39-32—71 Shane Bertsch 36-35—71 Thomas Bjorn 35-36—71 Brian Gay 36-35—71 Paul Broadhurst 34-38—72 Tom Gillis 38-34—72 Timothy O’Neal 35-37—72 Michael Wright 38-34—72 Stephen Ames 37-36—73 David Bransdon 36-37—73 Alex Cejka 37-36—73 Joakim Haeggman 37-36—73 Thongchai Jaidee 36-37—73 Miguel Angel Jimenez 38-35—73 Ken Tanigawa 36-37—73 Duffy Waldorf 37-36—73 Arjun Atwal 36-38—74 K.J. Choi 39-35—74 Chris DiMarco 38-36—74 Richard Green 38-36—74 James Kingston 39-35—74 David McKenzie 36-38—74 Colin Montgomerie 36-38—74 Tim Petrovic 37-37—74 Brett Quigley 37-37—74 Esteban Toledo 39-35—74 Kirk Triplett 37-37—74 Charlie Wi 39-35—74 Peter Baker 35-40—75 Adilson Da Silva 37-38—75 Glen Day 35-40—75 Joe Durant 37-38—75 Michael Jonzon 35-40—75 Jeff Maggert 37-38—75 Tom Pernice 36-39—75 Wes Short 36-39—75 Mario Tiziani 37-38—75 David Branshaw 38-38—76 John Daly 39-37—76 Boo Weekley 38-38—76 Billy Andrade 38-39—77 Woody Austin 37-40—77 Olin Browne 38-39—77 Scott Dunlap 36-41—77 Bob Estes 41-36—77 Rob Labritz 39-38—77 Billy Mayfair 39-38—77 John Senden 39-38—77 Paul Stankowski 38-39—77 Russ Cochran 40-38—78 Brandt Jobe 43-35—78 Tom Lehman 40-38—78 Rod Pampling 37-41—78 Heath Slocum 41-37—78 Angel Cabrera 39-40—79 Jeff Sluman 40-39—79 Jason Bohn 41-40—81 Carlos Franco 41-40—81

