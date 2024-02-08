Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cactus 40, Phoenix Moon Valley 29 Canyon View 61, Verrado 18 Fountain Hills 57, Phoenix Bourgade 20…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cactus 40, Phoenix Moon Valley 29

Canyon View 61, Verrado 18

Fountain Hills 57, Phoenix Bourgade 20

Gilbert Christian 69, San Tan Foothills 44

Pusch Ridge Christian 47, Safford 42

Show Low 52, Winslow 42

AIA Playoffs=

Play-In=

Class 2A=

Tombstone 49, Rancho Solano Prep 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

ALA-Anthem South vs. Coolidge, ccd.

Ben Franklin vs. Queen Creek Arizona ALAI, ccd.

Kingman vs. Mohave Valley River Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.