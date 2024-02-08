Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cactus 40, Phoenix Moon Valley 29
Canyon View 61, Verrado 18
Fountain Hills 57, Phoenix Bourgade 20
Gilbert Christian 69, San Tan Foothills 44
Pusch Ridge Christian 47, Safford 42
Show Low 52, Winslow 42
AIA Playoffs=
Play-In=
Class 2A=
Tombstone 49, Rancho Solano Prep 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
ALA-Anthem South vs. Coolidge, ccd.
Ben Franklin vs. Queen Creek Arizona ALAI, ccd.
Kingman vs. Mohave Valley River Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
