Thompson scores 35 points in first appearance as a reserve since 2012, leads Warriors over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season to…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season to knock down seven 3-pointers and score a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 140-137 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Thompson was a reserve for the first time since March 11, 2012. Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski replaced him in the starting lineup and finished with 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

Draymond Green chipped in a season-high 23 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and seven rebounds. Stephen Curry had 16 points and 10 assists.

Thompson scored 17 points in the Warriors’ 84-point first half, but they needed a missed 3-pointer by Collin Sexton to hold on for their eighth win in 10 games.

Sexton led the Jazz with 35 points and nine assists. Rookie Keyonte George added a career-high 33 points while making a career-high nine 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points while John Collins tallied 18. They had 13 rebounds apiece.

GRIZZLIES 113, BUCKS 110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ziaire Williams and GG Jackson scored 27 points apiece, and Memphis held on to beat Milwaukee in the last game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Vince Williams added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis. Ziaire Williams’ points were a career high.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points and 12 assists, his 43rd double-double of the season. Damian Lillard finished with 24 points and seven assists. Bobby Portis added 15 points and Brook Lopez had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Memphis held a nine-point lead with 49 seconds left, but consecutive 3-pointers from Malik Beasley brought the Bucks within 113-110 with 29.2 left. Milwaukee had the last possession, but a scramble at midcourt for the ball took up a lot of the remaining clock, and Lillard’s 3-pointer at the horn was short as Memphis won its second straight.

TIMBERWOLVES 128, TRAIL BLAZERS 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 34 points and Minnesota built a 30-point lead after the most lopsided first quarter in the NBA this season, handing Portland a sixth straight loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points for the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves, who led 44-14 after one quarter in their fourth straight win.

Jerami Grant had 20 points for the Trail Blazers, who closed the gap to single digits in the third quarter. But the Timberwolves pushed the lead to 112-81 midway through the final period on Monte Morris’ jumper.

The teams also met Tuesday night, with Minnesota pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 121-109 victory.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.