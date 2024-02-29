PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have dropped their jersey sponsor, DaBella Exteriors, after just over three months. The…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have dropped their jersey sponsor, DaBella Exteriors, after just over three months.

The team announced that it was immediately terminating its deal with the Hillsboro, Oregon, home-improvement contractor after court documents connected to a former DaBella employee’s lawsuit became public.

The Oregonian published a report this week on the lawsuit filed by former DaBella chief financial officer Lowell “Greg” Swartz, who claimed he was never paid the money owed to him after he was fired in 2022.

Swartz’s attorney has also filed a motion seeking documents related to purported allegations of sexual harassment involving DaBella CEO Donnie McMillan Jr. The original lawsuit doesn’t accuse DaBella or McMillan of harassment.

D.S. Berenson, an attorney for DaBella, denied the allegations, calling them “absolutely ludicrous” and an attempt by a disgruntled former employee to secure a large payout.

The Timbers say they conducted a thorough vetting process of the company before announcing the agreement with DaBella last November.

The Timbers will wear jerseys without a sponsor name across the chest until a new sponsor is found.

“I think for me as a manager of this organization, the decision that we took made me really proud because I think when there’s that much money involved and invested, the easy thing to do would have been just to keep quiet,” coach Phil Neville said at a media availability Thursday. “I think the front office, the ownership made the right decision, proud of the decision that they made. The values that we stand for at this football club both on and off the pitch with our community, with our supporters is far more important than any dollar.”

