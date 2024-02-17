Live Radio
Home » Sports » The Genesis Invitational Scores

The Genesis Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Third Round

Patrick Cantlay 64-65-70—199
Xander Schauffele 70-66-65—201
Will Zalatoris 66-70-65—201
Luke List 65-69-68—202
Jason Day 65-69-69—203
Harris English 69-69-65—203
Corey Conners 70-65-70—205
Hideki Matsuyama 69-68-68—205
J.T. Poston 68-71-66—205
Adam Hadwin 69-70-67—206
Tom Hoge 66-70-70—206
Beau Hossler 68-70-68—206
Mackenzie Hughes 69-65-72—206
Adam Svensson 67-72-67—206
Eric Cole 73-69-65—207
Tony Finau 70-67-70—207
Ben Griffin 72-69-66—207
Adam Scott 72-68-67—207
Cameron Young 72-66-69—207
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69-70—208
Lucas Glover 69-71-68—208
Russell Henley 70-69-69—208
Max Homa 73-65-70—208
Kurt Kitayama 70-69-69—208
Scottie Scheffler 68-70-70—208
Brendon Todd 68-71-69—208
Byeong Hun An 67-72-70—209
Sam Burns 70-71-68—209
Tommy Fleetwood 70-68-71—209
Viktor Hovland 70-69-70—209
Rory McIlroy 74-66-69—209
Seamus Power 74-68-67—209
Nick Taylor 70-69-70—209
Ludvig Aberg 68-72-70—210
Rickie Fowler 70-69-71—210
Brian Harman 69-70-71—210
Tom Kim 69-69-72—210
Taylor Moore 69-73-68—210
Cameron Davis 65-73-73—211
Sungjae Im 71-71-69—211
Denny McCarthy 69-74-68—211
Collin Morikawa 70-71-70—211
Sahith Theegala 72-69-70—211
Lee Hodges 69-74-69—212
Si Woo Kim 69-74-69—212
Andrew Putnam 71-70-71—212
Gary Woodland 70-72-70—212
Nicolai Hojgaard 70-71-73—214
Emiliano Grillo 70-71-74—215
Charley Hoffman 69-74-72—215
Chase Johnson 72-70-73—215
Jordan Spieth 66-73-DQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up