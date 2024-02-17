The Genesis Invitational Scores

Saturday At Riviera Country Club Pacific Palisades, Calif. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71 Third Round Patrick Cantlay 64-65-70—199…

Saturday

At Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Third Round

Patrick Cantlay 64-65-70—199 Xander Schauffele 70-66-65—201 Will Zalatoris 66-70-65—201 Luke List 65-69-68—202 Jason Day 65-69-69—203 Harris English 69-69-65—203 Corey Conners 70-65-70—205 Hideki Matsuyama 69-68-68—205 J.T. Poston 68-71-66—205 Adam Hadwin 69-70-67—206 Tom Hoge 66-70-70—206 Beau Hossler 68-70-68—206 Mackenzie Hughes 69-65-72—206 Adam Svensson 67-72-67—206 Eric Cole 73-69-65—207 Tony Finau 70-67-70—207 Ben Griffin 72-69-66—207 Adam Scott 72-68-67—207 Cameron Young 72-66-69—207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69-70—208 Lucas Glover 69-71-68—208 Russell Henley 70-69-69—208 Max Homa 73-65-70—208 Kurt Kitayama 70-69-69—208 Scottie Scheffler 68-70-70—208 Brendon Todd 68-71-69—208 Byeong Hun An 67-72-70—209 Sam Burns 70-71-68—209 Tommy Fleetwood 70-68-71—209 Viktor Hovland 70-69-70—209 Rory McIlroy 74-66-69—209 Seamus Power 74-68-67—209 Nick Taylor 70-69-70—209 Ludvig Aberg 68-72-70—210 Rickie Fowler 70-69-71—210 Brian Harman 69-70-71—210 Tom Kim 69-69-72—210 Taylor Moore 69-73-68—210 Cameron Davis 65-73-73—211 Sungjae Im 71-71-69—211 Denny McCarthy 69-74-68—211 Collin Morikawa 70-71-70—211 Sahith Theegala 72-69-70—211 Lee Hodges 69-74-69—212 Si Woo Kim 69-74-69—212 Andrew Putnam 71-70-71—212 Gary Woodland 70-72-70—212 Nicolai Hojgaard 70-71-73—214 Emiliano Grillo 70-71-74—215 Charley Hoffman 69-74-72—215 Chase Johnson 72-70-73—215 Jordan Spieth 66-73-DQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.