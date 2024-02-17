The Genesis Invitational Scores

Saturday
At Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71
Third Round
|Patrick Cantlay
|64-65-70—199
|Xander Schauffele
|70-66-65—201
|Will Zalatoris
|66-70-65—201
|Luke List
|65-69-68—202
|Jason Day
|65-69-69—203
|Harris English
|69-69-65—203
|Corey Conners
|70-65-70—205
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-68-68—205
|J.T. Poston
|68-71-66—205
|Adam Hadwin
|69-70-67—206
|Tom Hoge
|66-70-70—206
|Beau Hossler
|68-70-68—206
|Mackenzie Hughes
|69-65-72—206
|Adam Svensson
|67-72-67—206
|Eric Cole
|73-69-65—207
|Tony Finau
|70-67-70—207
|Ben Griffin
|72-69-66—207
|Adam Scott
|72-68-67—207
|Cameron Young
|72-66-69—207
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|69-69-70—208
|Lucas Glover
|69-71-68—208
|Russell Henley
|70-69-69—208
|Max Homa
|73-65-70—208
|Kurt Kitayama
|70-69-69—208
|Scottie Scheffler
|68-70-70—208
|Brendon Todd
|68-71-69—208
|Byeong Hun An
|67-72-70—209
|Sam Burns
|70-71-68—209
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70-68-71—209
|Viktor Hovland
|70-69-70—209
|Rory McIlroy
|74-66-69—209
|Seamus Power
|74-68-67—209
|Nick Taylor
|70-69-70—209
|Ludvig Aberg
|68-72-70—210
|Rickie Fowler
|70-69-71—210
|Brian Harman
|69-70-71—210
|Tom Kim
|69-69-72—210
|Taylor Moore
|69-73-68—210
|Cameron Davis
|65-73-73—211
|Sungjae Im
|71-71-69—211
|Denny McCarthy
|69-74-68—211
|Collin Morikawa
|70-71-70—211
|Sahith Theegala
|72-69-70—211
|Lee Hodges
|69-74-69—212
|Si Woo Kim
|69-74-69—212
|Andrew Putnam
|71-70-71—212
|Gary Woodland
|70-72-70—212
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|70-71-73—214
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-71-74—215
|Charley Hoffman
|69-74-72—215
|Chase Johnson
|72-70-73—215
|Jordan Spieth
|66-73-DQ
