The five players charged in the sexual assault case tied to 2018 Canada world junior hockey team

The five players charged in an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario, in June 2018:

DILLON DUBE

Age: 25

Hometown: Golden, British Columbia.

Current team: Calgary Flames (NHL)

Highlights: Selected 56th overall by Calgary at the 2016 draft.

Notes: Captain of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Also represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2017. … Announced Jan. 21 that he is taking an indefinitely leave of absence from the Flames “as he attends to his mental health.” … The Flames said they had no knowledge of the pending charges against Dube when he made his request.

Dube’s lawyers, Louis P. Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson, said in a statement: ”(Dube) will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence.”

CAL FOOTE

Age: 25

Hometown: Denver, Colorado.

Current team: New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Highlights: Drafted 14th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017.

Notes: The son of former NHL defenseman and current Vancouver Canucks assistant coach Adam Foote won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2021. … He spent the majority of this season with the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets before being granted indefinite leave by the Devils on Jan. 24 for an undisclosed reason.

Foote’s lawyer, Julianna Greenspan, said in a statement: “Cal is innocent of the charge and will defend himself to clear his name.”

ALEX FORMENTON

Age: 24

Hometown: Barrie, Ontario.

Current team: HC Ambri-Piotta (Switzerland)

Highlights: Drafted 47th overall in 2017 by the Ottawa Senators.

Notes: A restricted free agent following the 2021-22 season, he was unable to agree on a new deal and signed in Switzerland. The Senators still have his NHL rights. … HC Ambri-Piotta, said Jan. 24 he was granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons and was allowed to return home to Canada.

Lawyer Daniel Brown said in a statement: “Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence.”

CARTER HART

Age: 25

Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alberta.

Current team: Philadelphia Flyers (NHL)

Highlights: Drafted 48th overall by Philadelphia in 2016.

Notes: Named the Western Hockey League’s Player of the Year and the Canadian Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18. Also represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2017. … He was in the mix to take on goaltending duties with Canada’s senior men’s national team before Hockey Canada barred players from the 2018 junior team from competing in international competitions. … The Flyers announced Jan. 23 that Hart was granted an indefinite leave of absence for “personal reasons.”

Hart’s lawyers Megan Savard and Riaz Sayani said in a statement that Hart was “innocent” and facing a “false allegation.”

MICHAEL McLEOD

Age: 25

Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario.

Current team: New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Highlights: Selected with the 12th pick by New Jersey at the 2016 draft.

Notes: Also represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2017. … The Devils granted McLeod an indefinite leave of absence on Jan. 24 for an undisclosed reason.

Lawyers David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein said in a statement: “Mr. McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing. “He will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case.”

