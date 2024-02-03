ELECTION 2024: Live South Carolina Democratic Primary Results | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Terrier scores again as Rennes beats Montpellier 2-1 in French league. Lens visits Nantes

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 1:17 PM

PARIS (AP) — Martin Terrier scored again to help Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 and secure a fourth straight win in the French league on Saturday.

After scoring twice in a 3-2 win against Lyon in the previous round, the lively forward put Rennes ahead in the third minute when he tapped home after his first shot hit the post.

Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo’s penalty made it 2-0 in the 48th before midfielder Téji Savanier pulled a goal back for Montpellier with a 20-meter (yard) shot.

Both sides had a goal ruled out in the second half. Rennes held firm under late pressure and stayed in ninth place.

Lens can move up to sixth with a win at Nantes later Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

