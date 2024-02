Teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls Kansas City, 2023-24 New England, 2004-05 Denver, 1998-99 Dallas, 1993-94 San Francisco, 1989-90 Pittsburgh,…

Teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls

Kansas City, 2023-24

New England, 2004-05

Denver, 1998-99

Dallas, 1993-94

San Francisco, 1989-90

Pittsburgh, 1979-80

Pittsburgh, 1975-76

Miami, 1973-74

Green Bay, 1967-68

