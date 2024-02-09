Summer McIntosh ends Katie Ledecky’s 13-year unbeaten streak in 800-meter freestyle final

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Katie Ledecky’s 13-year unbeaten streak in the 800-meter freestyle has ended. Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh finished…

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh finished almost six seconds ahead of Ledecky at a meet in Orlando on Thursday.

It was the 26-year-old Ledecky’s first defeat in a final in the event since 2010. She lost in prelims to Leah Smith at the 2019 world championships.

The 17-year-old McIntosh easily set a Canadian record time of 8 minutes, 11.39 seconds, and improved her previous best by aournd nine seconds.

Ledecky, who finished in 8:17:12, is the defending Olympic champion and will chase a fourth straight gold in the 800 free at the Paris Games.

She also holds the world record with 8:04.79 set in 2016.

Both McIntosh and Ledecky opted to skip the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

