Sub-60 scores from golf tours around the world

A list of players who have shot sub-60 rounds on tours around the world with score, round and tournament (x-won the tournament):
|PGA TOUR
58 — Jim Furyk, final round, 2016 Travelers Championship.
59 — x-Al Geiberger, second round, 1977 Memphis Classic.
59 — Chip Beck, third round 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.
59 — x-David Duval, final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.
59 — Paul Goydos, first round, 2010 John Deere Classic.
59 — x-Stuart Appleby, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.
59 — Jim Furyk, second round, BMW Championship.
59 — x-Justin Thomas, first round, 2017 Sony Open.
59 — Adam Hadwin, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.
59 — x-Brandt Snedeker, first round, 2018 Wyndham Championship.
59 — Kevin Chappell, second round, 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbrier.
59 — Scottie Scheffler, second round, 2020 The Northern Trust.
|LPGA TOUR
59 — x-Annika Sorenstam, second round, 2001 Standard Register Ping.
|EUROPEAN TOUR
59 — Oliver Fisher, second round, 2018 Portgugal Masters
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
58 — x-Bryson DeChambeau, final round, 2023 LIV Golf-Greenbrier
59 — x-Joaquin Niemann, first round, 2024 LIV Golf-Mayakoba
|KORN FERRY TOUR
57 — Cristobal Del Solar, first round, 2024 Astara Golf Championship
58 — x-Stephan Jaeger, first round, 2016 Ellie Mae Classic
59 — Notah Begay III, second round, 1998 Las Vegas Invitational
59 — Doug Dunakey, second round, 1998 Miami Valley Open
59 — x-Jason Gore, second round, 2005 Cox Classic
59 — Will Wilcox, fourth round, 2013 Utah Championship
59 — Russell Knox, second round, 2013 Boise Open
59 — Sam Saunders, first round, 2017 Web.com Tour Championship
59 — Mac Meissner, second round, 2023 Lecom Suncoast Classic
59 — Michael Feagles, first round, 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am
59 — David Kocher, fourth round, 2023 Albertsons Boise Open.
|PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
59 — Kevin Sutherland, second round, 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
|EUROPEAN SENIOR TOUR
59 — Miguel Angel Martin, second round, 2018 MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles
|JAPAN GOLF TOUR
58 — x-Ryo Ishikawa, fourth round, 2010 The Crowns
58 — S.H. Kim, fourth round, 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am
59 — x-Masahiro Kuramoto, first round, 2003 Acom International
59 — Yuta Ikeda, first round, 2022 Golf Partner Pro-Am
|EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR
58 — Alejandro del Rey, second round, 2021 Swiss Challenge
59 — x-Adrien Mork, second round, 2006 Tikida Hotels Agadir Moroccan Classic
59 — Nicolo Ravano, second round, 2016 Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana
59 — Lauri Ruuska, first round, 2023 Vierumäki Finnish Challenge
|SUNSHINE TOUR
59 — x-Peter Karmis, third round, 2009 Lombard Insurance Classic
59 — Casey Jarvis, third round, 2023 Stella Artois Players Championship
|CANADIAN TOUR
58 — x-Jason Bohn, fourth round, 2001 Bayer Championship
59 — Gresyon Sigg, fourth round, 2019 GolfBC Championship
|PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA
59 — Drew Nesbitt, second round, 2018 JHSF Brazil Open
|PRO GOLF TOUR (GERMANY)
59 — x-Martin Kaymer, second round, 2006 Habsberg Classic
59 — x-Robin Kind, second round, 2015 Sparkassen Open
59 — x-Hinrich Arkenau, first round, 2017 Sparkassen Open
|PGA EUROPRO TOUR
59 — x-Jack South, final round, 2021 Motocaddy Masters
|ALPS TOUR
57 — x-David Carey, first round, 2019 Cervino Open
59 — x-Gregorio De Leo, final round, 2022 Memorial Giorgio Bordoni
NORDIC GOLF LEAGUE
59 — x-Jens Dantorp, second round, 2011 Bravo Tours Open
|ASIAN DEVELOPMENT TOUR
59 — Sutijet Kooratanapisan, final round 2017 Singha Phuket Open
|JAPAN CHALLENGE TOUR
59 — Kaigo Tamaki, first round, 2022 Delight Works JGTO Final
|ALL THAILAND GOLF TOUR
59 — x-Phacara Khongwatmai, first round, 2021 Singha Pattaya Open
|PROFESSIONAL GOLF TOUR OF INDIA
59 — Ashok Kumar, first round, 2010 Tata Open
