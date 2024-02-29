Stars rookie Logan Stankoven scores in 3rd consecutive game, a 4-1 win over Jets for Central lead

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got a boost from the acquisition of top trade target Chris Tanev even though…

Stars rookie Logan Stankoven scored for the third time in his four NHL games, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Dallas beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday to take over the top spot in the Central Division two days after a four-goal loss in Colorado.

“A big response,” Pavelski said.

“I was a little worried about our energy today. I think obviously the trade energized our group,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “Real solid effort. We didn’t have any passengers, and I think the guys really emptied the tank.”

Pavelski and Stankoven scored 96 seconds apart late in a three-goal first period for the Stars, who had won only once in their previous seven games. Jason Robertson got them started with his 20th goal, which was assisted by Pavelski. Roope Hintz added a late empty-net goal and had an assist.

All-Star Jake Oettinger had 25 saves for his 100th win in 177 career regular-season games. He is 5-0-1 in six games against the Jets.

The Central-leading Stars got Tanev from Calgary in a three-team deal on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Canadian has to work through the process of obtaining a U.S. visa before he can join them, probably next week when they head to California for three games.

“It’s a great message. You know there’s a lot of belief in this room,” Pavelski said of getting Tanev. “You see something like that, your first thing that kind of goes through my mind and goes through a lot guys’ minds, I’ve got to be better, too. We want more.”

Vladislav Namestnikov had a power-play goal for the Jets, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

“It’s a bit frustrating,” Namestnikov said. “We still did a lot of good things today. After the 3-0 I thought we kind of turned it around and climbed back into it a little bit. But we couldn’t get the second one there.”

The teams began the night with 79 points each, though the Jets’ 58 games played now are four fewer than Dallas. The Stars have won their first three games this season against the team led by their former coach Rick Bowness. They play again April 11.

“We just haven’t brought our ‘A’ game against them. There’s just not enough guys tonight and in those games that brought their ‘A’ game,” Bowness said. “A ‘B’ game is not going to beat them and they’ve played better than we have.”

The Stars called up the 21-year-old Stankhoven for his NHL debut last Saturday at Carolina, which was also the first of four games Tyler Seguin has missed with a lower body injury. They were already without forward Evgeni Dadonov because of a lower-body fracture.

Stankoven had an AHL-high 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) when he was called up, and now has goals in three consecutive NHL games after not scoring in his debut. The latest goal was a short wrister to end a possession that began with his takeaway in the neutral zone.

Robertson became the fifth Stars player with 20 goals this season when he put them ahead to stay. The 39-year-old Pavelski scored his 21st of the season, his 470th in 1,312 career games coming when he tipped in Jani Hakanpaa’s shot from just inside the blue line.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots for the Jets.

