Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 7

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at NC State

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

SECN — LSU at Tennessee

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Portland at Gonzaga

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Creighton at Providence

9 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Missouri

ESPNU — Florida Gulf Coast at E. Kentucky

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Lille at Lyon, Round of 16

3 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Brest at Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 16

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

