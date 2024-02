Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Feb. 14 AUTO RACING 8 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 14

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Niagara vs. Erie

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Xavier at Seton Hall

ESPN2 — Miami at Clemson

ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Maryland

SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UConn at DePaul

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

ESPNU — Western Carolina at Samford

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Wyoming

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Nebraska at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Indiana at Wisconsin

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: California vs. Boston, Round Robin, Springfield, Va.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Florida at Pittsburgh (Chiclets Cast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Sociedad at Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 16 – Leg 1

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Tigres UANL, First Round – Leg 2

10:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Real Estelí at Club América, First Round – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.