Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 6

Tuesday, Feb. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

ESPN — Clemson at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Houston

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

PEACOCK — Indiana at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Saint Joseph’s

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at UConn

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Baylor

ESPN2 — Charlotte at South Florida

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Air Force

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pacific

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Towson at Johns Hopkins

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — DFB-Pokal: VfB Stuttgart at Bayer Leverkusen, Quarterfinal

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Comunicaciones, First Round – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Real Estelí, First Round – Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico

3:55 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Panama, Group B, Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

