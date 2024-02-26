Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Feb. 27 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Feb. 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — AFL Pre-Season: Melbourne at Carlton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nevada at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Villanova

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

CBSSN — Davidson at Dayton

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Houston

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Syracuse

PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Georgia at LSU

9 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Notre Dame

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — NC State at Florida St.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Arkansas

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Colorado St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Houston at Oklahoma City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cavalry FC at Orlando City SC, First Round – Leg 2

8:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia Union, First Round – Leg 2

10:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: St. Louis City SC at Houston, First Round – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

