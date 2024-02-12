Sports on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Feb. 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Marquette…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Feb. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

CBSSN — St. John’s at Providence

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

PEACOCK — Michigan at Illinois

8 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

9 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

ESPNU — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Orlando

10 p.m.

TNT — Sacramento at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Copenhagen, Round of 16 – Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Forge FC at Guadalajara, First Round – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.