Sports on TV for Monday, Feb. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 5 AHL HOCKEY 9 p.m. NHLN — 2024 AHL…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 5

AHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — 2024 AHL All-Star: Classic Challenge, San Jose, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Virginia

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Brooklyn

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Final Stage: Argentina vs. Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Final Stage: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Caracas, Venezuela

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. El Salvador, Group A, Toluca, Mexico

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Cordoba-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

_____

