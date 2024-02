Sports on TV for Friday, Mar. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Mar. 1 AUTO RACING 7:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Mar. 1

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fairfield at Marist

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada

11 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Utah

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at LSU

7 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at N. Dakota

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Penn at Duke

8 p.m.

ACCN — Princeton at North Carolina

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Second Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad at Al-Hilal

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Semifinals; Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals

_____

