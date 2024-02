Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. CBSSN — Kent…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Dayton

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale

FS1 — Ohio St. at Iowa

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toledo at Akron

FS1 — Butler at Creighton

11 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Stanford

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Clemson

SECN — Florida at Georgia

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Minn. Duluth at Omaha

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

FIGURE SKATING

8 a.m.

E! — ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships: Women’s Free + Ceremony, Shanghai (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

11 p.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Episcopal (Texas) vs. Houston Christian (Texas)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — NHL All-Star 2024: Skills Competition, Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group A, Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arekma: Paris Saint Germain at Fleury

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Qualifiers; Davis Cup Qualifiers: Canada vs. Korea

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA vs. Ukraine

12 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: France vs. Chinese Taipei

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.