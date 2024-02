Sports on TV for Feb. 12 – 18

Adv10 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 12 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Southern Cal

ESPNU — Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

_____

Tuesday, Feb. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Orlando

10 p.m.

TNT — Sacramento at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Copenhagen, Round of 16 – Leg 1

_____

Wednesday, Feb. 14

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami at Clemson

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

ESPNU — Western Carolina at Samford

10 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Wyoming

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: California at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Florida at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Sociedad at Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 16 – Leg 1

_____

Thursday, Feb. 15

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at FAU

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at UCLA

ESPN2 — Stanford at Washington

11 p.m.

FS1 — Utah Valley at California Baptist

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Rider at Iona

7 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Tennessee

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Stanford vs. Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Florida St.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Memphis

_____

Friday, Feb. 16

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Fresh From Florida 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova (Super-Featherweights), New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis

ESPNU — Manhattan at Iona

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio at Toledo

10 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. vs. Georgia

1 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Florida St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee vs. Stanford

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford vs. Texas

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Third Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — California at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NBA All-Star Weekend: Celebrity Game, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game: From Indianapolis

TRUTV — NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game: From Indianapolis

_____

Saturday, Feb. 17

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Daytona ARCA 200, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at Butler

USA — Richmond at George Washington

1 p.m.

CBS — Texas at Houston

2 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Florida St.

ESPN2 — The NBA HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union, Indianapolis

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

TNT — The NBA HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

USA — Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne

3 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at UConn

4 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Maryland

6 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn

ESPN2 — Baylor at West Virginia

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Providence

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Yale at Princeton

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Southern Cal

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Georgia

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FISHING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Ouachita presented by SEVIIN, Hot Springs, Ark.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Third Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 298 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Anaheim, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point, and Slam Dunk Contests, Indianapolis

TRUTV — NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Skills Challenge, 3-Point, and Slam Dunk Contests, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley

_____

Sunday, Feb. 18

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Pete Weber Missouri Classic, Springfield, Mo.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — FAU at South Florida

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Charlotte

1 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Ohio St.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

4 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at SMU

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John’s

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

ESPNU — Columbia at Harvard

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Baylor

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola Maryland at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern vs. Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA vs. UCF

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Black Course, Naples, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — NBA All-Star Game: West vs. East, Indianapolis

TNT — NBA All-Star Game: West vs. East, Indianapolis

TRUTV — NBA All-Star Game: West vs. East, Indianapolis

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Championship Round, Los Angeles (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Luton Town

_____

