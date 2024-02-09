Sports on TV for Feb. 10 – 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Feb. 10 AHL HOCKEY 4 p.m. NHLN — Laval at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Feb. 10

AHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Laval at Toronto

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Illinois Classic, Mount Prospect, Ill.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers

ESPN — Alabama at LSU

ESPN2 — Clemson at Syracuse

ESPNU — UT-Martin at W. Illinois

FS1 — UConn at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

USA — Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

2 p.m.

CBS — Illinois at Michigan St.

ESPN — Boston College at Duke

ESPN2 — TCU at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

FS1 — Providence at Butler

2:30 p.m.

USA — George Mason at Davidson

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

CBS — Gonzaga at Kentucky

CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.

ESPN — North Carolina at Miami

ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati

ESPNU — East Carolina at UTSA

FS1 — Maryland at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon

5:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at California

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Furman at ETSU

CW — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — Akron at James Madison

ESPNU — Drake at Bradley

FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico

CW — Virginia at Florida St.

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Utah

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Liberty

FOX — Indiana at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Colorado

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at BYU

ESPNU — Southern Cal at Stanford

FS1 — Boise St. at Utah St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

3 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Marquette

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan vs. Michigan St., Detroit

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Davidson at Clemson

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Leadoff Classic: Utah vs. Notre Dame, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Leadoff Classic: Liberty vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Leadoff Classic: Oregon vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

12:30 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Dallas

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at Buffalo

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds

Sunday, Feb. 11

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 6, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Villanova

ESPN2 — FAU at Wichita St.

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern

3 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at SMU

ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis

USA — Rhode Island at UMass

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.

CW — Louisville at Syracuse

ESPNU — Saint Louis at Rhode Island

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

1 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Nebraska

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

CBSSN — James Madison at Ball St.

ESPN — UConn at South Carolina

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado

Auburn at Missouri

3 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Illinois

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at LSU

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

SECN — Texas A&M at Kentucky

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma State at UCLA

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Paul, Minn.

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Miami

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Raptors 905 at Windy City

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

CBS — Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Las Vegas

RODEO

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Salt Lake City

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy, Dublin

SKI JUMPING

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)

SKIING

10 a.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)

11 a.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)

SNOWBOARDING

12 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

5:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024: Brazil vs. Argentina, Final, Caracas, Venezuela

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Third-Place Match, Toluca, Mexico

4 p.m.

FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Toluca, Mexico

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — The Millrose Games: From New York

