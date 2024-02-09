Sports on TV for Feb. 10 – 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Feb. 10
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Laval at Toronto
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Illinois Classic, Mount Prospect, Ill.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers
ESPN — Alabama at LSU
ESPN2 — Clemson at Syracuse
ESPNU — UT-Martin at W. Illinois
FS1 — UConn at Georgetown
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
USA — Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s
1 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Army
2 p.m.
CBS — Illinois at Michigan St.
ESPN — Boston College at Duke
ESPN2 — TCU at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
FS1 — Providence at Butler
2:30 p.m.
USA — George Mason at Davidson
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Florida
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
CBS — Gonzaga at Kentucky
CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.
ESPN — North Carolina at Miami
ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati
ESPNU — East Carolina at UTSA
FS1 — Maryland at Ohio St.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon
5:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at California
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Furman at ETSU
CW — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
ESPN2 — Akron at James Madison
ESPNU — Drake at Bradley
FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico
CW — Virginia at Florida St.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Utah
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Liberty
FOX — Indiana at Purdue
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
10 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Colorado
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at BYU
ESPNU — Southern Cal at Stanford
FS1 — Boise St. at Utah St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Army
2 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
3 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Marquette
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan vs. Michigan St., Detroit
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Davidson at Clemson
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Leadoff Classic: Utah vs. Notre Dame, Clearwater, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Leadoff Classic: Liberty vs. Missouri, Clearwater, Fla.
7 p.m.
MLBN — Leadoff Classic: Oregon vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
12:30 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at Dallas
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ABC — St. Louis at Buffalo
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Boston
10 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Sunday, Feb. 11
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 6, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Seton Hall at Villanova
ESPN2 — FAU at Wichita St.
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
3 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at SMU
ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis
USA — Rhode Island at UMass
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.
CW — Louisville at Syracuse
ESPNU — Saint Louis at Rhode Island
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
1 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Nebraska
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
CBSSN — James Madison at Ball St.
ESPN — UConn at South Carolina
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado
Auburn at Missouri
3 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Illinois
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at LSU
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
SECN — Texas A&M at Kentucky
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma State at UCLA
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Paul, Minn.
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Miami
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Raptors 905 at Windy City
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
CBS — Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Las Vegas
RODEO
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Salt Lake City
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy, Dublin
SKI JUMPING
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)
SKIING
10 a.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)
11 a.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)
SNOWBOARDING
12 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
5:55 p.m.
FS1 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024: Brazil vs. Argentina, Final, Caracas, Venezuela
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Third-Place Match, Toluca, Mexico
4 p.m.
FS2 — 2024 CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Toluca, Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Dallas-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBC — The Millrose Games: From New York
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.