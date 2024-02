NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 12 (217½) at CHARLOTTE at ORLANDO 5½ (222½) Utah at BROOKLYN 1½ (225)…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 12 (217½) at CHARLOTTE at ORLANDO 5½ (222½) Utah at BROOKLYN 1½ (225) Atlanta Golden State 4 (223) at NEW YORK Oklahoma City 11 (237½) at SAN ANTONIO at PHOENIX 8½ (232½) Houston at DENVER 4 (215½) Miami at LA LAKERS 10½ (241½) Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BINGHAMTON 2½ Maine at OHIO STATE 3½ Nebraska at UMASS-LOWELL 4½ Bryant at DREXEL 9½ Stony Brook Monmouth 5½ at HAMPTON at GARDNER-WEBB 2½ Longwood Memphis 3½ at EAST CAROLINA at UNC WILMINGTON 4½ Hofstra Towson 11½ at N.C. A&T UMBC 3½ at NJIT at JACKSONVILLE STATE 3½ UTEP New Hampshire 1½ at ALBANY (NY) at CENT. CONN. ST. 12½ LIU Sacred Heart 4½ at STONEHILL Merrimack 3½ at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Wagner 1½ at LE MOYNE at ELON 3½ William & Mary at CHARLESTON (SC) 16½ Campbell at DELAWARE 5½ Northeastern at MOREHEAD STATE 19½ Southeast Missouri State North Dakota State 3½ at SOUTH DAKOTA at NORTH DAKOTA 1½ South Dakota State at ST. THOMAS 7½ Omaha at RUTGERS 6½ Michigan at SOUTHERN UTAH 3½ Abilene Christian at UTAH 8½ Stanford at WESTERN ILLINOIS 6½ Eastern Illinois at UT MARTIN 11½ Tennessee Tech at SOUTHERN INDIANA 9½ Lindenwood at DENVER 3½ UMKC Tarleton State 3½ at UTAH TECH at GRAND CANYON 22½ UT Rio Grande Valley at EASTERN WASHINGTON 4½ Montana at UC DAVIS 1½ Hawaii at IDAHO 1½ Montana State at WEBER STATE 5½ Northern Colorado at IDAHO STATE 8½ Northern Arizona at LIBERTY 13½ New Mexico State at LITTLE ROCK 7½ Tennessee State Santa Clara 10½ at PORTLAND UC Irvine 7½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE UCSD 5½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD at LONG BEACH STATE 7½ CSU Fullerton at UCSB 13½ Cal Poly SFA 1½ at CAL BAPTIST at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 7½ San Diego at SEATTLE U 6½ UT Arlington at WASHINGTON STATE 7½ USC at WASHINGTON 2½ UCLA Gonzaga 4½ at SAN FRANCISCO Saint Mary’s (CA) 15½ at PEPPERDINE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -230 at COLUMBUS +188 at FLORIDA -300 Montreal +240 at TORONTO -240 Arizona +195 at BOSTON -166 Vegas +138 at DETROIT -120 N.Y Islanders +100 at TAMPA BAY -166 Buffalo +138 at DALLAS -134 Winnipeg +112 at NASHVILLE -120 Minnesota +100 Colorado -295 at CHICAGO +235 at SEATTLE -120 Pittsburgh +100 at VANCOUVER -146 Los Angeles +122 Anaheim -122 at SAN JOSE +102

