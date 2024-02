NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 5 (239½) New Orleans Dallas 2½ (240½) at TORONTO at MINNESOTA 12…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 5 (239½) New Orleans Dallas 2½ (240½) at TORONTO at MINNESOTA 12 (213) Memphis Cleveland 4½ (219) at CHICAGO at DENVER 7½ (230½) Sacramento at LA CLIPPERS 4 (236½) LA Lakers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG American 2½ at ARMY at LEHIGH 5½ Boston University at VCU 12½ Rhode Island at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 19½ Detroit Mercy at FLORIDA 13½ Missouri at APPALACHIAN STATE 14½ Old Dominion at NAVY 1½ Lafayette at WESTERN CAROLINA 1½ Furman at MARQUETTE 10½ Providence at MARYLAND 5½ Northwestern at DUQUESNE 7½ La Salle North Texas 2½ at TULANE Milwaukee 13½ at IUPUI Samford 5½ at WOFFORD at NORTH FLORIDA 3½ FGCU Stetson 1½ at JACKSONVILLE Radford 4 at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN at HIGH POINT 8½ Winthrop at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 1½ Presbyterian Bucknell 1½ at LOYOLA (MD) at DUKE 20½ Louisville at XAVIER 19½ DePaul at TENNESSEE 5½ Auburn Northern Kentucky 2½ at ROBERT MORRIS at WRIGHT STATE 5½ Purdue Fort Wayne at UNC GREENSBORO 21½ VMI at CHATTANOOGA 7½ Mercer at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 1½ Marshall James Madison 8½ at GEORGIA STATE at CITADEL 1½ East Tennessee State at CLEVELAND STATE 6½ Green Bay Colgate 13½ at HOLY CROSS Arkansas State 9½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at UAB 7½ Wichita State Richmond 5½ at SAINT LOUIS at COLORADO 11½ Cal at LIPSCOMB 12½ Bellarmine at RICE 4½ Temple Louisiana Tech 1½ at WESTERN KENTUCKY Indiana State 9½ at EVANSVILLE Drake 8½ at UIC at LOUISIANA 2½ Troy at SOUTH ALABAMA 3½ Southern Miss at IOWA STATE 9½ Oklahoma at ILLINOIS STATE 4½ Missouri State at UTSA 1½ Tulsa at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ UCF at MURRAY STATE 1½ Belmont at BRADLEY 7½ Southern Illinois Eastern Kentucky 1½ at AUSTIN PEAY at BUTLER 1½ St. John’s at TEXAS A&M 4½ South Carolina Alabama 6½ at OLE MISS at CREIGHTON 8½ Seton Hall at BOSTON COLLEGE 2½ Virginia at ILLINOIS 11½ Minnesota Arizona 12½ at ARIZONA STATE at OREGON 12½ Oregon State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -255 Columbus +205 at EDMONTON -225 St. Louis +184

