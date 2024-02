NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 8½ (216) Brooklyn Golden State 10½ (242½) at WASHINGTON at CLEVELAND 4…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 8½ (216) Brooklyn Golden State 10½ (242½) at WASHINGTON at CLEVELAND 4 (233½) Dallas at BOSTON 12½ (227½) Philadelphia New Orleans 2½ (219½) at NEW YORK at ATLANTA 3 (237) Utah at MILWAUKEE 14½ (224) Charlotte at CHICAGO 12 (227) Detroit at MINNESOTA 13½ (224) San Antonio at OKLAHOMA CITY 10 (234) Houston Miami 6½ (214) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 16½ Georgetown at LSU 3½ Georgia at KENT STATE 15½ Buffalo at CLEMSON 7½ Pittsburgh at HOUSTON 13½ Cincinnati UMass 7½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at SAINT BONAVENTURE 3½ Loyola Chicago Western Michigan 2½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at BOWLING GREEN 3½ Miami (OH) Wisconsin 4½ at INDIANA at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 2½ Ball State at SYRACUSE 1½ Virginia Tech at DAYTON 9½ Davidson George Mason 1½ at FORDHAM at TOLEDO 14½ Northern Illinois at MISSISSIPPI STATE 3½ Kentucky at OHIO 1½ Akron at KANSAS 6½ BYU at NORTHERN IOWA 15½ Valparaiso at TEXAS STATE 5½ UL Monroe SIU-Edwardsville 1½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS UNLV 5½ at WYOMING at TEXAS TECH 3½ Texas at FLORIDA STATE 2½ NC State Wake Forest 6½ at NOTRE DAME Boise State 9½ at AIR FORCE at IOWA 8½ Penn State at ARKANSAS 9½ Vanderbilt Utah State 11½ at FRESNO STATE at COLORADO STATE 7½ Nevada at SAN DIEGO STATE 22½ San Jose State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -111 at MONTREAL -108 at DETROIT -172 Washington +142 at FLORIDA -220 Buffalo +180 Tampa Bay -115 at PHILADELPHIA -104 at TORONTO -166 Vegas +138 Carolina -154 at MINNESOTA +128 at WINNIPEG -200 St. Louis +164 at NASHVILLE -134 Ottawa +112 Los Angeles -115 at CALGARY -102 at COLORADO -142 Dallas +118 at VANCOUVER -162 Pittsburgh +134 New Jersey -255 at SAN JOSE +205

