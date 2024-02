NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 4½ (231½) at PHILADELPHIA at PHOENIX 4 (238½) LA Lakers Dallas 1 (252)…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 4½ (231½) at PHILADELPHIA at PHOENIX 4 (238½) LA Lakers Dallas 1 (252) at INDIANA Cleveland 10½ (233½) at WASHINGTON at NEW ORLEANS 3 (223½) Chicago Denver 1 (232½) at GOLDEN STATE Orlando 1 (226) at ATLANTA Oklahoma City 5½ (235) at HOUSTON at UTAH 7 (241½) San Antonio at PORTLAND 3 (218½) Charlotte at LA CLIPPERS 6 (238½) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG SMU 1½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at WAGNER 8½ LIU at LA SALLE 3½ Rhode Island at RUTGERS 2½ Maryland Creighton 2½ at ST. JOHN’S at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 17½ IUPUI at NAVY 6½ Holy Cross at BUCKNELL 4½ Army Southern Illinois 2½ at EVANSVILLE Florida Atlantic 1½ at MEMPHIS at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 7½ Loyola (MD) at FAIRFIELD 15½ Siena Iona 1½ at MOUNT ST. MARY’S Quinnipiac 1½ at RIDER at COLGATE 11½ American Purdue 13½ at MICHIGAN Cleveland State 1½ at ROBERT MORRIS Purdue Fort Wayne 1½ at MILWAUKEE at SAINT PETER’S 2½ Marist at OAKLAND 4½ Wright State Youngstown State 4½ at GREEN BAY at TULANE 2½ UAB at VCU 5½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at MICHIGAN STATE 9½ Ohio State at WICHITA STATE 6½ Temple at MARQUETTE 10½ Xavier at NEBRASKA 6½ Minnesota

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -125 Tampa Bay +104 at PITTSBURGH -176 Philadelphia +146 New York -184 at COLUMBUS +152 Carolina -166 at BUFFALO +138 at WINNIPEG -240 Arizona +195 Detroit -182 at CHICAGO +150 Nashville -156 at ANAHEIM +130

