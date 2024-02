COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 6½ Butler at MICHIGAN STATE 9½ Iowa at TEXAS A&M 9½ Arkansas…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 6½ Butler at MICHIGAN STATE 9½ Iowa at TEXAS A&M 9½ Arkansas at FLORIDA STATE 4½ Boston College at DAVIDSON 6½ Fordham at DUQUESNE 8½ Saint Louis at OHIO 2½ Kent State at BUFFALO 1½ Eastern Michigan at TOLEDO 1½ Akron UCF 2½ at WEST VIRGINIA at NC STATE 4½ Syracuse Miami (OH) 2½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at UMASS 2½ VCU at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 1½ Bowling Green Tennessee 12½ at MISSOURI at NORTHERN ILLINOIS ½ Ball State UConn 2½ at CREIGHTON at TEXAS TECH 5½ TCU at WISCONSIN 7½ Maryland at WAKE FOREST 6½ Pittsburgh at UTAH STATE 2½ San Diego State at BYU 3½ Baylor at BOISE STATE 15½ San Jose State at NEVADA 14½ Wyoming at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 7½ San Francisco

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -140 N.Y Islanders +116 New Jersey -162 at WASHINGTON +134 at N.Y RANGERS -137 Dallas +114 at FLORIDA -220 Ottawa +180 at WINNIPEG -162 Minnesota +134 at COLORADO -150 Vancouver +125 at VEGAS -146 Nashville +122 at LOS ANGELES -250 Columbus +202

