Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 18, 2024, 11:40 AM

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO OFF Anaheim OFF
at BOSTON OFF Dallas OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Toronto OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Vancouver OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Detroit OFF
at ARIZONA OFF Edmonton OFF
at CALGARY OFF Winnipeg OFF
at SAN JOSE OFF Vegas OFF
at CAROLINA OFF Chicago OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Ottawa OFF

